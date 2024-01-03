Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 1.2% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.94 ($26.31) and last traded at €23.94 ($26.31). 26,830 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.66 ($26.00).
Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.55.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Wohnen
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.