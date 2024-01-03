Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 1.2% Higher

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.94 ($26.31) and last traded at €23.94 ($26.31). 26,830 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €23.66 ($26.00).

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.55.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.