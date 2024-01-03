DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DHT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in DHT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

