Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.15.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

