Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $29,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DFAU opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

