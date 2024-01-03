Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.38

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.38 and traded as high as $41.42. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 24,925,300 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,481,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

