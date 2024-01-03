Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion High Growth ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion High Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.