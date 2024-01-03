DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,601,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DV opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $170,404.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,449.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,869 shares of company stock worth $2,233,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.