Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €17.90 ($19.67) and last traded at €17.50 ($19.23). 6,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.40 ($19.12).

Dr. Hönle Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. Hönle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, medical technology, optics and opto electronics, automotive, and glass processing.

