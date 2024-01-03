DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

