E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,048.22

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,048.22 and last traded at C$1,048.22, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,025.10.

E-L Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$975.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$934.96.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported C($17.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$337.39 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 83.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

E-L Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

