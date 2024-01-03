Eaton Co. plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the industrial products company will earn $9.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.98. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $241.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,749,751,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

