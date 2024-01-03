Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

CCBG stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Capital City Bank Group



Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

