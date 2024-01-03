ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84.
About ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
