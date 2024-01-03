Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $68.69 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $68,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

