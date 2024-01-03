Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 30 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $474.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.55. The stock has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

