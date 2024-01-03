Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after buying an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

