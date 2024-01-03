Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,131.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,056.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $926.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $575.39 and a 1 year high of $1,185.42.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

