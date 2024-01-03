FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FedEx were worth $135,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $174.53 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

