Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.14. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

