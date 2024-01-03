Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $592.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.26 and a 200-day moving average of $543.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.