FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.