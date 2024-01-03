FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.8% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.