FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 807 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TJX stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

