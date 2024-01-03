FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $471.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $487.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.