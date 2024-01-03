FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,042 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.