FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

