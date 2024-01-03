FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $739,133 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQH opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.