FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $529,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 140,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

