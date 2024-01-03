FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

NYSE ACN opened at $346.90 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The company has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day moving average is $318.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

