FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1,878.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.