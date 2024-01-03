FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,370,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

