FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

