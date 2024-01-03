FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

