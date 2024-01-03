FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $777,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IVW opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

