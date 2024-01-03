FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
