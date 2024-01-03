FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $306.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

