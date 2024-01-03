FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

