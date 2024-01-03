FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 191.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of JD opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

