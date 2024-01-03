FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,565 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

