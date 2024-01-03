FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.8 %

EA opened at $135.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,119 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.