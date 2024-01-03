FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

