FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

