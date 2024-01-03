FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,985 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 131,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 600,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

