FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

