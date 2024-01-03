FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 387,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 106,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 267,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

