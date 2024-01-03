FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

