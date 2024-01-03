FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,327 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,327 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

