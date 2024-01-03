FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,444 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

