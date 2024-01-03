FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 393 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.