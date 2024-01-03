First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

PFE stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

